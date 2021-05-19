Urgent Letter to Help

“$200. Reward — Tan zipped Michael Kors wallet, lost on outside of Forest Walmart on 5/1/21 between 3:30 and 4:00 p.m. Owner thinks it was left in a shopping cart. Owner’s son’s drivers license, Steven Sirko, and a $1 bill behind the license is all that she is asking to be returned. These items belonged to her son, who gave this to his Mom, to keep until he returned from service in Iraq. This son got killed in Iraq four months later. The Mom is heartbroken, but not for any of the other contents. Please contact a “Soldiers Mom” at the address on the license. No questions will be asked. Reward will be sent as soon as license are returned!” (For the person that found it, please have a heart and get these precious memories to a heartbroken mom!)

The Social Security check, in the near future, will be called Federal Benefit Payment. This is not a benefit! It is our money, paid out of our earned income. Not only did we contribute to S.S., but our employer did too! It totaled 15%. (Under the Lyndon B. Johnson Administration, they took our money and used it elsewhere.). Now they’re renaming it so they can take it away again!

“We’ve been conditioned to think that only politicians can solve our problems. But, at some point, maybe we will wake up and recognize that it was politicians who created the problems.” (Dr. Ben Carson)

“I watched the news, recently where a 13 year old boy was shot and killed by a policeman in charge. The Mother is speaking, to the news media was demanding answers? “Me, I want to know why he was running from the police when they shouted stop? I want to know why as the officer closed in on him, the young boy pointed a semi-automatic weapon at the officer with intent to shoot the officer? I want to know why after shooting the young boy one time to protect himself, you could hear the officer crying while trying to revive him? I want to know why the mother allowed him to be out at 2:30 a.m. with a 21 year old man, who did not get apprehended? I want to know why the Chicago news media presents a story with the blame clearly being placed on the police and why they continue to promote racism, when it’s not present? Yes, I want to know?”

So, if a police officer shoots someone it’s always the officers fault? But, a bad guy shoots a person it’s the guns fault along with the manufacturer and N.R.A.’s fault? Despite all the negativity, I proudly support law enforcement!

Remember the panic when you couldn’t find toilet paper? Just wait until you can’t find a police officer.

North Carolina news: Mike Wimmes is just 12 years old, but he is already set to graduate from college, with a perfect GPA. He finished high school at the top of his class. He said he is like a “sponge.” “I take in knowledge very fast, but I am focusing a lot of time on my writing skills, so I can put my knowledge on paper.” (I would certainly have a difficult time being his grandmother!)

“My Younger Days: I weighed a little less, I needn’t hold my tummy in to wear a belted dress. But, now that I’m older, I’ve set my body free. There’s the comfort of elastic where once my waist would be. Invention of those high heel shoes, my feet have not forgiven. I have to wear a 9 now, but I used to wear a 7. And how about those panty hose, they’re sized by weight, you see, so how come when I put them on the crotch is at my knee? I need to wear glasses as the print is getting smaller. It wasn’t long ago, I know that I was taller. Though my hair has turned to gray and my skin no longer fits, on the inside, I’m the same old me — it’s the outside that’s changed a bit”. (Maya Angelou)

EBC News: Baccalaureate Service will be next Sunday morning at 11 a.m. All are invited to join us as we honor our graduates.

Prayer needs: Nell Harrison, Tonya Harrison, Chasity Bruce, Katherine Driskell, Barbara Emmons, Reba Roy Godfrey, Glenda Bradford, Vickie Edwards, Renae Crimm, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt and Jake Nester. Sincere sympathy to the families of Junior D. Graham and Margaret (Waller) Williamson in their loss of their loved ones.

Good News by Mike Huckabee: “The Colonial Pipeline is reportedly back in service, which eases the gas shortages. The Bad News: It’s being reported that the company paid Eastern European hackers $5 Million in cryptocurrency to deactivate their ransom ware! I hope that is not true, because that is, in effect, terrorism and when you reward terrorism, you get more of it”.

The Jackson media, in my mind, made people get in a panic mood about the gas shortage. My daughter, Pam Jeffries, and I went to Birmingham, Al. on Tuesday. We didn’t see long lines at any gas stations. In fact, we heard that the Jackson panic buying news made the national news. We have been conditioned, by the toilet paper shortage, to believe what our news media tell us.

I hope the coming week will be a good one for each of us. Share your joy with others! We are so God blessed!