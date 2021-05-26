Hometown Hero!

Congratulations to our Hometown Hero State Trooper, Derick, D.Q., Qualls for being honored, last week, as “Troup H Trooper Of The Year.” Thanks for your hard work in keeping us safe! (Tom Miles)

I was blessed and honored to attend the beautiful wedding of, my first born great grandson, Grant Hartman to Carson Branton Hartman. It was held at The Hewlett Barn and Stables in Starkville, Ms. This makes the first wedding of my fourth generation “Great Grands” to be grown and married. The happy couple will reside in Collinsville, Ms.

Tornado Miracle: A wedding picture from Collins, Ms. was found in Birmingham, Al. in almost pristine shape. It was shown on FB and friends of the family recognized it and got it back. If pictures could talk, what a story this one could tell!

G.P.S. In 1978: Go past Jeff’s house then turn where the old barn used to be. Go a little ways till you get to that house where that really weird guy used to live. Go a little bit to the right, on that bumpy road, cross over the old bridge, where the dog used to chase us and you are there! (In my day, a country store or school house was usually included)

Saga of McDonald’s Ice Cream Machine: Many people have made comments of their machines constantly being out of order. “The McFlurry - squirting devices have a cost of about $18,000 each. But, the company keeps the machines inner workings a secret from buyers. They must have a pricey maintenance contract? It takes technical workers, on call, to come tap in the ‘secret passcode’ to fix them. One franchise discovered that the average employee was putting too much mix in one of the machine’s hoppers?” (Maybe some of us need to pass this on to local MCD)

Finally, we have an American company promoting America’s values. In times like these when companies are supporting idiot’s like LeBron James, Frito’s has put this statement on their bags: “This summer Frito is honoring and supporting our National Military, Veterans, First Responders and their Families.” They are donating $100,000 to these organizations. Thank Frito by purchasing their products!

Oldie, but still good to tell: “A Son’s Help.” An old potato farmer writes to his son in prison. “My son, I won’t be able to plant potatoes this year, because I can’t dig the field by myself. I know, if you were here, you would help me. But son, it’s okay.” His son writes back, “Dad, don’t even think about digging the field, because that is where I buried all the money I stole from the bank.” The prison guard read the son’s letter and the next day the whole field was dug up, by the police department. They were sent to look for the money, but nothing was found. The following day the son wrote, again, to his dad. “Now dad, by now you should be able to plant all the potatoes you need. It’s the best I can do from jail! Tell mom, I love her.”

I wonder why we’re so obsessed with trying to find intelligent life on the other planets, when we can’t even find intelligent life here?

Think about it: The federal government which has “Tomahawk” cruise Missiles; and “Apache Blackhawk Kiowa and Lakota” helicopters; used the name “Geronimo” in the attack that killed Osama bin Laden, officially objects to the name of “Washington Red Skins.” Kinda stupid, ain’t it???

You may remember, that I have included Jake Nester on our prayer list for several months. This past week, his life was taken by the cancer that ravaged his life. Our heart felt sympathy to his family and the Lake School family in his passing.

I have hated the constant news about the City of Jackson’s water outages! Now it really made me empathize with them, as I had two inside cutoff water valves to start leaking. It would have to happen on a Friday night! Waiting a couple of days, without water, humbled me greatly. Was blessed that an outside water line was not with my house cutoff valve! We take all our modern conveniences too lightly! Looking forward to seeing a plumber drive up soon!

Tip of the week: when you get a bruise apply vinegar, on a paper towel, do it for a few minutes.

I come to you Father, on my my knees. I am asking for those bodies that are ravaged by diseases and sickness, that You will restore them. Please kill every cell in their bodies causing them to stay ill. Give them hope so their soul will continue to fight. Let them feel joy and peace instead of fear and pain! Amen

Have a God blessed week!