Freedom!

This past Monday was the most expensive Holiday on the calendar! Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or drinks with friends and ...is a debt...purchased by others. This was not about all who served. That day comes in the fall. This was in honor of those who paid in life and their blood; whose mom’s never saw them again, whose dad’s wept in private, whose wives raised their kids alone and whose kids remembered them from pictures. This wasn’t simply a day off. This was a day to remember that others paid for every free breath you will ever get to take. Freedom!

“The deeper you look, the more you’ll find, we’re in a war of a different kind. Not guns or bombs, it’s a war of the mind. A new world order to destroy mankind!”

I haven’t heard one member of Congress stepping back and saying, “maybe it’s our fault that Americans are angry. We haven’t listened. We tax them, while giving other countries billions. We can’t come together to pass anything helpful.” Congress, look at yourselves! You are the cause of anger!!

“When the wicked, that are in authority can’t be voted out, we as the children of God can pray them out! Remember the effectual fervent prayers of righteous man availeth much!

Now let me get this straight. “We can’t use our own oil ‘cause climate change will kill us.” So, we gotta buy Arab oil to funnel money to terrorist who will kill us? Y’all done lost yer cotton-pickin minds!!! I support American oil on American soil!

Encouraging Covid Observation: hotair.com. Allahpundt notes that “The biggest indoor sports event, since the pandemic hit, was held on May 8th at AT&T Station in Arlington, Tx. with no state mask mandates and no roof closures. 73,000 people jammed in to talk and scream. The event was the Cameo Alvoyez/Billy Joe Sanders fight. It was an ever perfect test of ‘vaccination, natural herd immunity.”

So, did cases spike in the surrounding areas two weeks later? Nope, they were down by 19 - 21%! In the light of this, President Biden’s prediction “that if vaccinations continue, at the same rate, we might get to risk some backyard get-together by July 4th” as “quaint?”

EBC NEWS: VBS - CONCRETE & CRANES will be June 6-11th. Congratulations to Kennedy and Blake McCurdy on the arrival of Carter Bennett McCurdy on May 24th. He weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz. and is was 20 inches long.

Prayers needed: Ted Harrison, Vickie Edwards, Katherine Driskell, Chasity Bruce, Harry Culpepper and Jack Mayatt. Sincere sympathy to the families of Sylvia Gatewood, Minnie Warren and Glenda Bradford in their loss of love ones!

Police are urging drivers to wrap their key/fob in aluminum foil. “Although these devices are super easy on owners, police are warning owners to take these precautions. A new scam “relay theft” is being used to easily steal vehicles. They can pick up signals to start your vehicle either from your home, or your parked car. According to an X-FBI agent, aluminum foil is the secret to prevent these thefts. Wrap foil all around your key/fob to prevent this.” (Personally, I haven’t tried this yet. I don’t use my fob to lock or open my doors as thieves can get your code, so I hear.)

Two elderly women had been friends for a decade. They had shared many adventures together. One day they were playing cards. One looked at the other and said “please don’t get angry with me, we’ve been friends for a long time, but I can’t think of your name. I have thought and thought, but I can’t recall it. Please tell me your name!” Her friend glared at her for at least 3 minutes. She just stared at her and finally said, “How soon do you have to know?”

Recipe for No Cook Peach Dessert: (1) block cream cheese room temperature, (1) cup confection sugar. (beat these (2) items together until they are well blended). (8) oz. Cool Whip, (3) oz. pk. orange jello (stir in with cheese and sugar). (2) 15oz cans of peaches drained and chopped with (2) cups miniature marshmallows are to be folded in above ingredients. Optional: scatter (1/4) cup chopped pecans on top. Put in refrigerator until ready to serve.

Facts that will blow your mind: spiders can use earth’s “electric fields” to fly in a behavior called “Balooning.” They extrude a strand of silk into the air, that picks up a negative charge and repels the ground, sending them flying. Spiders have been found 2.5 miles up in the air, 1,000 miles out in the sea. (Whoever said “Out of site, out of mind, never had a spider disappear in their bedroom!)

I asked a wise man, “Tell me sir, which field could I make a great career?” He said, with a smile “Be a good human being. There is a lot of opportunities in this area, and very little competition.

“When you are in the will of God, you cannot be blocked, hindered, destroyed or stopped. Every step you take will work in your favor. (Read Romans 8:28). Jacob was a liar, Moses was a stutterer, David was an adulterer, Rehab was a prostitute, Ester was an orphan. Balaam’s donkey was...a donkey...yet God used each one to impact His kingdom.”

Before we ask God for anything, thank Him for everything. “thank you God for everything you’ve done. Have a blessed week!