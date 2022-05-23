Memorial Day

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. A., observed the last Monday in May. It gives us a day to spend time remembering and honoring the countless Veterans who have died throughout our country’s history. We need to remember why we the have the luxury of the freedoms, we enjoy today. This observance started after the Civil War.

The red poppy is the symbol of Memorial Day. In the war torn battles of Europe, it was the first plant to reappear. It’s seeds scattered in the war and sat dormant in the ground, only germinating when the ground was disturbed. As it was by the very brutal World War 1. (Flanders Fields. . . Oh, you who sleep in Flanders Fields, sleep sweet - to rise anew! We caught the torch you threw, and holding high, we keep the faith with all who died.)

If you are one of the 39.3 million people, who are expected to travel on Memorial Day, don’t forget what it stands for!

Nancy Pelosi made news this week: “Due to her position on abortion, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, will be denied the Eucharist by Arch Bishop, Salvatore Cordileon. “A Catholic legislator who supports abortion procedure, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin, which causes the most serious scandal to others.” Cordileon writes in the letter addressed to Nancy Pelosi, Ca. Democrat. The letter continues, “You are not to present yourself for Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confer to receive absolution of the grave sin in the Sacrament of Pendance.” Pelosi, who says she is a Catholic, has long been in favor of abortion. (Who says Catholic teaching is for abortion?)

The Red Cross in Ukraine says one of the smallest things most of the refugees ask for is ‘Lip Balm’ - because of the bitterly cold weather. Many that are fleeing, to cross the border, simply ask for a hot cup of coffee. The Red Cross workers have been working 24/7 at the border, to provide diapers, baby formula and other personal items. If you are feeling sorry for yourself, get a new outlook on life we have in our country! (Did you see, on the news, where they had many, many cases of baby formula stored waiting to give to immigrants crossing the border?)

San Diego Breaking News: Big Border Tunnel linking Tijuana to San Diego - “Border Enforcement discovers ‘Fully Operational’ drug smuggling tunnel along with 25 million dollars worth of narcotics. It was discovered Friday, ran 1/3 mile to Tijuana, about 4’ in diameter and about 6 stories deep, crudely built “Gopher Holes.” The tunnel ended in a warehouse with the opening carved into the floor. According to Federal law, U.S. Authorities must fill the U.S.side with concrete after they are discovered.”

I just got a tank of gas for $22...granted, it was for my lawn mower, but I am trying to stay positive! (I recently read where gas will possibly go to and perhaps higher than $6. pr gallon! I bet motorcycles are going to be very scarce, on the market, before this is over! I wonder if those bicycles, with a motor, are still available?

Remember when y’all laughed at Pee Wee Herman’s suit, but now your grandsons are wearing it to the prom! The old saying, what goes around, comes around!

Outdoor tip. Did you know flies hate Pinesol? You can mix it 50/50 with water, put it a spray bottle, and use it to spray outside on porch, patio furniture etc. and drive them away!

The bad thing about the rising cost of food prices is that pretty soon everybody will be eligible to go through the ten-item, or less, line.

The frantic young blonde calls out a May Day. “My pilot had a heart attack and is dead! How do I fly?” She hears a voice over the radio saying, “This is Traffic Control. I hear you loud and clear. I will walk you through this and get you back on the ground. Everything will be fine! What is your height and position?” The blonde says, I’m 5’4” and I’m in the front seat.” After a long pause, “O.K.” Says the voice on the radio, “now repeat after me, Our Father who art in Heaven...”

The razor blade is sharp, but can’t cut down a tree; the axe is strong, but can’t cut hair; everyone is important according to his/her own purpose. Never look down on anyone, unless you are admiring their shoes!

“Cause me to hear Your loving kindness, in the morning, for You do I trust. Cause me to know the way in which I should walk, for I lift my soul to You.” (Psalms 132:8)

Prayers needed: J. C. Nicholas, Gary Risher, Ted Harrison, Peggy Cox, Kat Riser, Billy Walker and newborn Ellie Cole, she is friend of my family.

Have a God blessed week!