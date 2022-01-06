School Tragedy

The past week, we’ve seen another heart breaking incident of school shootings. The force of demonic action is raging out of control! Why would any one want to kill innocent children? Why can’t designated teacher’s be trained and have license to carry weapons? How many precious lives have to be lost before something is done? We figured out how to put people in outer space, surely we can solve our nation’s school security problems!

From a Teacher: “Have you ever stood on a playground, looked inside a class room and wondered how many children you could hide, without making it obvious, that you have just emptied them all to hide? Because I have. Don’t tell me people should have to risk their lives because politicians won’t risk the funding. Don’t tell me your inability to easily purchase a gun is more important than a child’s life. Don’t tell me there is no place for mental health reform, or stricter gun laws. Don’t tell me there’s no place for a change. Don’t tell me!! (Engineers make bridges, artists make paintings, scientists make rockets, but teachers makes them all!)

An interesting question has been asked: “How could a 18 year old, unemployed dropout, with no friends, only a 66 year old grandmother for family, muster enough money to keep a smart phone, buy 375 rounds of 5.56mm ammo, two Daniel Defense AR-15’s within a window of three days? Me smells an enabler in the mix somewhere. (As soon as they kicked Jesus out of our schools, the devil strutted right in. Put Jesus back in schools and every public place He was taken out!)

Michael Guest set up a location map to help parents find baby formula. Central Mississippi Formula Finder msbabyformula.com Thanks goes to Tom Miles for sharing!

The Senate, four days ago, approved a $40 billion aid to Ukraine. It was largely a bi-partisan vote. The House had already passed that bill and it will now go to Biden to sign. Rand Paul, along with 10 other, voted against the bill. He demanded a vote on an amendment to assign a special Inspector General to be assigned to oversee the spending. One expert said that the US was sending Ukraine about $300 million a year, before Russia invaded. This new bill brings the spending to more than $100 million per day. (Word is, this money will be borrowed from China.)

There are two ways to enslave a country. One is by the sword, the other is by debt. (John Adams - American President)

The world is full of good people. If you can’t find one, be one. Just kinda thinking, if everyone obeyed the Ten Commandments. There wouldn’t be much in the news!

Husbands are the best people to share your secrets with. They’ll never tell anyone, because they aren’t even listening!

A Pennsylvania school’s graduating teen was to speak at her graduation ceremony. Her speech was a prayer offering gratitude to God for His faithfulness and goodness through their high school career of her and her peers. But, she was shocked as the school told her personal remarks broke the law. Respectfully, she delivered her speech, not with the prayer, but something better. “I hope we’re surrounded with grace and favor every where we go. Let our heart’s be soft to show true love and compassion, show mercy and grace to others the way that mercy and grace are shown to us — even to the ultimate sacrifice. Let us love our brothers and sisters deeply — let us be a blessing to them, let us be selfless, let us be righteous, let us be successful people. But, more than that, let us be good people. I’ve always been a rule follower and for the last time at the podium, I say in the righteous name of Jesus Christ, Amen.

Camping: Where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person! (My opinion. Don’t knock it till you try it.

EBC News: Monthly Senior Lunch Friday, 6/3 at 11:30; VBS starts next Sunday, will be from Sunday 6/5 until 6/10 at VBS -Kick-Off & Hot dog supper Wednesday, 6/1 from 6:30-8:00 PM. VBS Mission Project - We will be collecting baby items for the Center Off Hope . . . Onesies, Baby Wipes, Burp Cloths, Clothes (12-18 months). And Diapers (Huggies, Luvs or Pampers.)

Prayers needed: Kat Riser, Bradley Griffin, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt, J.C. Nicholas, Peggy Cox, Ted Harrison and Gary Risher.

God’s phone #: Jeremiah 33:3. “Call Me and I will answer you, show you great and mighty things, which you do not know.”

Father God, I ask that you give the parents of the Babies that were killed, and the two teachers families, the strength they need to do what they have to do. Father, I ask you to cover them with the blood of Jesus. In the name of Jesus, Amen

Have a blessed, safe and happy summer!