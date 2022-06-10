Congratulations Dads on your special day!

With Father’s Day, this coming Sunday, I’d like to give a big shoutout to the Dads that have been worthy to be called Dad! Most all men can father a child, but not all remain in that child’s life to give it the love and support that a child deserves! “A Father means so many things, an understanding heart, a source of strength and of support right from the start. A constant readiness to help, in a kind and thoughtful way, with forgiveness, no matter what comes your way. A special generosity and always affection too a father means so many things, when he’s a man like you.”

Special Hero. - “When I was a baby, you would hold me in your arms. I felt the love and tenderness keep me safe from harm. I would look up into your eyes and all the love I would see. How do I get so lucky you were the Dad that God chose for me. There’s something special, about a Father’s love, seems it was sent to me, from somewhere above. Our love is everlasting, I just want you to know. You’re my Special Hero and I wanted to tell you so!”

“A surgeon, in India is planning to attempt a “Womb Transplant” into a biological male/ trans woman. A first of its kind procedure, that if is conducted as planned, will enable the patient to be pregnant — so the surgeon claims.”

“Sixty Three and Pregnant.” A woman went into an emergency room, where she was seen by a new doctor. After 10 minutes in the examination room, she burst out of the room and ran down the corridor screaming. An older doctor stopped by her and asked what was her problem? After listening to her story, he got her calmed down and sat her in another room. The older doctor marched down to the young doctor’s room and ask, what’s wrong with you? This woman is 63 years old, has grown children and several grandchildren, and you told her she was pregnant.” The young doctor, continued to write on his clipboard and without looking up said, “Does she still have the hiccups?

June 6th was the longest day in our history. We should always remember them with pride...men/women, from many nations, fighting side by side that lost their lives. Let us never forget their bravery and sacrifice that they paid the price of our freedoms!

With the hideous price of gas, we may need pointers on doing it correctly: Fill up in the morning when the ground is somewhat cooler. A 1 degree cooler is a big deal for business. Your gallon is not quite a gallon when it’s hotter; Don’t put the trigger on automatic, or squeeze it harder. If you follow this tip, it keeps some of the gas from being sucked back into underground storage tank. The most important tip is to refill the tank when it’s half full. The reason being, the more gas you have in your tank there is less air occupying its empty space. Don’t fill up when storage tanks are being filled up as you may get dirt, that is being stirred up. If the pump repeatedly shuts off, it could be a sign of problems with the recovery system, such as a clogged canister.

You, what is priceless? A volunteer firefighter that will put the high price gas, per gallon, in their own vehicle to come to your emergency!

“My child’s math problem says that, Lisa bought 5 loaves of bread that cost $0.25 each and 6 pounds of beef at $1.25 per pound. The only information I need is where does Lisa do her grocery shopping?”

Deer Repellant: Use 2 beaten eggs, 2 Tablespoons of powdered garlic and add 1 gallon of water in a spray container. Shake to thoroughly mix up, add a few drops of liquid detergent and spray on plants.

Do you know how to select a better watermelon? Make sure the dark green lines are 2 fingers apart and the stem is dry.

“When you’re 20 you care about what everyone thinks. When you’re 40 you stop caring what everybody thinks. When you’re 60 you realize no one was even thinking about you, in the first place!”

“Kid’s eating Tide pods. Adults don’t know what gender they are. Trust me, guns are not the problem!” Chicago is gun free! Over 1,550 shot, already this year. Maine can carry concealed weapons, without a permit. Four year later, Maine is the safest state in the Union. Tell me again, how gun control works!

Seems like every place we go we see a “Help Wanted” sign. Saw this one recently. “HELP WANTED — NOW HIRING PEOPLE THAT WILL SHOW UP!”

PRAYERS NEEDED: Doris Lasher, Tori McNeil, Wayne Register, Miriam and Percy Wayne Everett. Sincere sympathy to the families of David Everett, Vernon And Miriam White and Louise Gilmore in their loss of loved ones.

I am pleading for the blood of Jesus; over our country, that we would turn back to God and allow Him to use us for His greatness. Amen. (By the way, if you want to call God in Mississippi, it’s a local call.)

“Find rest, O my soul, in God alone, my hope comes from Him.” (Ps. 62:5)

Have a blessed week and stay hydrated!