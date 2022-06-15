Congratulations Ole Miss

So proud for the Ole Miss. baseball team! No matter what team you normally support, a true Mississippian jumps on the bandwagon when a Mississippi team is in the Nationals!

“Roe is not a victory for Republicans or Conservatives. This is a victory for the millions of yet-to-be-born children, who now have a right to live out their ordained lives on this earth.” (Dr. Robert Jeffress)

Billy Joe Armstrong, front man for ‘Green Day, during his performance at the London stadium, told his audience he will renounce his U.S. Citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

The Supreme Court sides with H.S. Coach for praying with players on the field! They ruled that the district violated Coach, Joe Kennedy’s, First Amendment Right by firing him. We are so blessed to have some Christian Judges, but the Biden Adm. is going to try to pack the court with his people and change the mindset of the court.

You want to know why kids are shooting up schools? A high school boy tell his Mom, Mom, it’s not about guns. It’s about attention! They’ve seen the news and they need the attention the news media gives for months. They get ignored at home and at school and get the feeling as if the whole world finally sees them. Next, kids don’t know how to talk due to the cell phones where there is no interaction. Parents need to teach kids to get off cell phones or lock cell phones up. Each person needs to be seen. The media needs to know that this attention is a way to express themselves in the world, or things like this will keep happening. Every adult, teacher, parent, neighbor and friend should talk to a kid today. If we want the world to change, it has to start with us. We, as adults, out number them as a whole, but we are caught up in our lives to really see them. Talk to a child today!!! Five minutes can change a person’s life.

In 2055, retirement village residents will play a game of what the tattoo used to be!

People say, do I really need Jesus to go to Heaven? Bro, you need Jesus to just go to Wal- Mart!

EBC NEWS: Our Senior “inside picnic” was well attended and our thanks to Larry Driskell for cooking our burgers and for the delicious freezers of ice cream; Our regular church quarterly business meeting will be Sunday, July 10th, following the evening service. Children’s camp reminder - “Our children will be leaving for camp on July 13th at 8:00 AM and return back to the church around 3:00 PM on July 16th. Please pray for their chaperones, Sarah Quigley and Mike Jarvis; The Ben Stuart’s are all settled in, their new house. Join us for a housewarming on Sunday, July 24th from 2:00 - 4:00.PM at 3100 Ephesus Road, Forest, Ms. (A giving tree will be available to contribute to the purchase of outdoor furniture and de’cor — hosted by EBC Median Adult Adult 1 Sunday School Class.

Prayers needed: Brayden Hines, Danny Williams, Dewitt Hines, Sandra Jones, Carolyn and Daniel Nester, Jean Haralson, Hannah Crimm and Mary CeVester and Blake Boyles, requested by Doris Cupid.

Having a rough day? Place your hand over your heart….feel that? That’s called purpose. You’re alive for a reason. Don’t give up!!! When you think there’s no hope, God says, “ Take my hand and let me lead the way — we can do this together!” Our God is an awesome God!

Smart cars, smart T.V.’s and smart phones. When will they start making smart people? “We, the American people, are not each other’s enemies. The enemies are those people jerking everybody’s chains and trying to divide us up by age and race!” (By Ben Carson)

One of the greatest awakenings come when you realize that some people never change, and that’s their journey. It’s not yours to try to fix it for them!

I might wake up and go running. I might, also, wake up and win the lottery. The odds are about the same!

A seventy year old man asked his wife, “Do you feel sad when you see me running after younger girls?” Wife replied, “No, not at all. Even dogs chase cars they can’t drive.”

Now I lay me down to sleep. I pray the Lord, my shape to keep. Please no wrinkles and no age spots. Please no gray hair and no belly, please take it away. Please keep me healthy, please keep me young and thank you Lord for all that you’ll done.

Have a blessed week!