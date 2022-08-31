Hip, Hip, Hooray!

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he is retiring, in December! My thinking, he should never had the job of leading us down the road of lies. The CDC has now said the things we were told to do were wrong! They are saying we should not have stayed isolated as that made us more likely to get Covid. We should have got out to build our immunity up. This was just one of the things they struck down, that he preached to the nation.

If you don’t read the news, you’re uninformed. If you do read the news, you’re misinformed! (Denzel Washington from Turning Point.)

There’s a new word in grocery buying, Shrinkflation! The insidious way brands and products are fooling us. Companies hide the fact that they are giving you less and charging you more. Earlier this year consumers started noticing changes to a variety of products. The size of containers holding food and beverages seem to have gotten smaller. Some cereal boxes are smaller and don’t hold as much.

The closer we get to November 8th, the cheaper gas gets. Do you understand the connection? (Election Day). Do all fairy tales begin with ‘Once upon a time?’ No, many of them begin with ‘If I am elected, I promise. . . .

If you love “Wendy’s frosty” here is the recipe — only 3 ingredients. 1/2 gallon of chocolate milk, 1 can of Eagle brand milk and 1 can of Cool Whip. Mix well and freeze. Mixture does’t get hard, it’s more like a milkshake.

From Washington D.C. “Israel is facing a new threat.” Since the founding of the new State of the modern state of Israel, the United a states has been a stalwart supporter of The Jewish State and God has blessed us for that —both to Israel and America as well. The Biden Administration has announced it intends to try and inactive the Nuclear Agreement with Iran, that was inacted by the Obama administration. That tragic deal did not stop Iran’s nuclear program and made it worse. It provided the Mullahs (Muslim religious leaders) of Iran with hundreds of millions of dollars, that they financed terror attaches on the State of Israel. That’s right, our tax dollars helped pay for the bombs that blew up innocent Jewish men, women and children. It’s an outrage and if the United States goes back into a deal, like the one we had before, it will happen back again.

God said, “I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you.” He was referring to Israel!

What would you do if you woke up tomorrow morning and all you had is what you thanked God for yesterday? (Food for thought)

Forty million of households are returning to ‘Free Antenna’ T.V. I cut the cord years ago and have never regretted it!! I could not stand the idea of paying for all those hundreds of networks that I never used.

People cry, “My body, my choice”. Well, I say, “Your Student loan, your payments!!!”

Prayers needed: J. C. Nicholas, Gary and Nelda Risher, Jamie Wilkerson, Brady Rogers, Ella Moore, Eddie Westcott, Brantley Glen Nabors, Virgil Jones, Terry Latham, Jacelyn Kate, Infant, Liam Embry, Irene Nowell and Nichole Duncan Smith. Sincere sympathy to the families of Ted Harrison, Travis Haralson and Jimmy Dale Gibbs in their loss of loved ones.

Psalm 86: 10-12. “For thou are great, and doest wondrous things. You art God alone. Teach me your ways, O Lord my God, I will walk in truth: Unite my heart to fear thou name. I will praise you, O Lord my God, with all my heart and I will glorify thou name.

Have a safe and God blessed week.