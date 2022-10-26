Union and Forest

Ballgame

“A tribute to Lake’s Number 3, Travis Jones was made at the Union - Forest football game, and the band played Lake’s fight song. This just shows that what they did is more like Scott County and this area, than the senseless tragedy that took place Thursday.” (This came from a Lake fan and supporter.)

Forest Garden Club members are hard at work to create new ideas for their Second Holiday Bazaar. - November 3rd at Forest Community Center (Kats Kave) - 10 AM - 6PM. Members will be there to assist you in making your selections for holiday decorations. You will find Christmas floral arrangements, home baked goods, assorted arts and crafts plus other misc. items. It’s time for fall gardening and you may find just the plant you’ve been looking for. Door prizes will be given away and you may be the lucky winner. Come shop, visit, register and they will call you if you’re one of the lucky winners. Proceeds from the sale will be used for the conservation of natural resources of the community!

WARNING: Fentanyl is being packaged as Skittles and Nerds. So, throw them away on Halloween to be safe!

A woman who burned and buried her daughter’s aborted baby wants charges dropped, claims unborn baby is not a person: The lawyer for a Nebraska grandmother who illegally aborting her viable, late term grandchild and then burning and burying the 6 month old baby, wants the judge to drop charges against her, arguing the the unborn baby is not legally a person. Jessica Burgens, 41 of Norfolk, Va.could face up to 8 years in prison for allegedly giving her 17-year-old daughter abortion pills and aborting the baby in April 2022. According to police reports, Burgess, allegedly burned and buried the baby’s body after the abortion. The trial is set for December. (Abortions are legal up to 20 weeks in Nebraska.)

Please don’t use “Fake Spiderweb” decorations as it kills birds, it is strong enough to snare an owl and it takes a terrific toll every October on small birds, including the hummingbirds and even bees.

Dear Plexiglass: Thank you for protecting me from the cashier who touched every single item I will be taking home with me. This period in history will be known as the “Dumb Age.”

The people that shut your businesses and killed your careers are now asking you to re-elect them, so they can keep their jobs. Never forget what things they have done to you! Go out and vote on November 8th. We are now living in a country our founding father’s fought to escape!

Prayers needed: Jaxon Jones, Jean Haralson, Sandra Walker Ivey, J.C. Nicholas and Jack Mayatt.

Special prayers that the Mid-Term Election on November 8th will have a big turnout of voters!! I pray this will help shift our nation back to God and His will! (Just so you don’t forget - price of gas, 2020, $1.86/$2.65; 2021, $3.15/$3.49; 2022, $$4.89/$6.65. (This is National average of regular/premium)

Committee To Unlease Prosperity estimates that Biden’s restrictions on the oil and gas industry are costing Americans billions of dollars a year, due to higher prices on energy and goods, dependent on energy.

“Note to Republicans: Keep voting and working like we’re down in the polls. I’ll remind Republicans to not be like the rabbit who thought the race was won and laid down to take a nap, before reaching the finish line. Keep working like we are down by 10% in the polls, because we need massive margins to make the point that we have a massive mandate to start reversing the horrendous damage done to our nation. Not since the Three Stooges went in the plumbing business has such a disaster ensued from entrusting a responsible job to a pack of knuckleheads’. If you don’t want to be washed out of office by the next wave, get to work on day one acting like lifeguards!” (Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Ark.)

Prayers and sympathy for those that have lost their loved ones: Opal Allen, Sarah R. McMillian and the family of #3 Travis Jones, Lake football team, coaches and entire student body.

You are not too dirty for God to clean up; you are not too broken for God to fix; You are not too far for God to reach; You are not too guilty for God to forgive and you are not too worthless for God to love.

Have a great week and share it with someone who needs a phone call or short visit.