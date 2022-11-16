Veterans Day

Once a year at 11 A.M on November 11, the sun perfectly aligns with the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial.” At 11 A.M. each Veterans Day, the sun rays pass through the 5 Armed Services Pillars, lighting up the Great Seal of the United Sates. The Wall has a list of more than 58,300 U.S. Service members who lost their lives in a divisive conflict, a number that would grow over the years. The Veterans Memorial Fund has planned the reading of more than 58,300 names on the wall on November 7th and concluding at midnight on November 10th. At the White House Rose Garden ceremony where President Carter signed the bill approving the sight, this statement was given at that time, by Robert Doubek, a former Air Force intelligence officer, who would later become the Executive director of the Veterans Memorial Fund, “We do not seek to make a statement about the correctness of the war. Rather by honoring those who sacrificed, we hope to provide a symbol of National unity reconciliation.”

This will be sad news for Dolly Parton fans, she’s not retiring, but she announced that she’s not going to tour anymore! She says she might do an occasional festival or special appearance. She said she wants to stay home with her husband, Carl now that they are getting older. Fortunately, she will still write songs and record new music. She said, “If I am remembered 100 years from now, I hope it will not be for be for looks, but for books.” One example, her Imagination Library Charity just gave away it’s 130 Millionth book to charity.

Where is Kamala Harris, and why was she not on the campaign trail lately? She has been keeping a low profile lately? She may be too busy sorting the mess in her office, after another wave of staff departures — or is the administration trying to keep her out of the public eye?

After being threatened by the head of Russia’s space agency for providing Ukraine internet services, Elon Musk responded, “if I die suddenly, under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowing ya.”

Before saying something that might hurt someone, take a piece of paper and crumple it up. Now try to make it the way it was before — you can’t, right? People’s hearts are like that piece of paper. Once hurt, it’s difficult to leave them the way you found them. Before saying something hurtful, think hard about what you are saying. Always be considerate, always be kind.

There was once a man, who lived in a poor country. He went to Law School and became a very intelligent person. Years later he move back to his country and started his own office. This would show them how worthy he was. The next day he saw a man walking into his office. He picked up the phone and gestured to the man to come in and pretended to be talking to a very famous person. and cancelled meetings with the president. After he put down his phone, he apologized to the man and said “sorry to keep you waiting as you can see, I’m a very busy man.” What a can I do for you?” The man smiled and said, “I’m from the Telephone Company, I’m here to hookup your phone!”

Putting your phone away and paying attention to those talking to you, there’s an App for that - - - It’s called Respect.

History is not there for you to like or dislike. It’s there for you to learn from it and if it offends you, even better, because then you are less likely to repeat it. It’s not yours to erase, it belongs to all of us.

Sleep is natural, but waking up is God’s Grace and Mercy. Don’t let it pass without telling God, “Thank You.”

There’s nothing in this world that is able to stand against God. The devil may try to attack you with everything he has, but when you put on the full armor of God, and walk by faith, God promises that He will fight your battles. He will make a way when you don’t see a way.

EBC News: Community Wide Fall Festival — Saturday, November 19th. From 5 to 7 PM. There will be fun, food, face painting, hay ride, and games. Come join us!

Prayers needed for Diane Haralson, Becky Hynes, Linda Ruth White, J.C. Nicholas, and Sandra Walker Ivey.

Our sympathy to the families of Rev. Scott Mangum and Ms. Bobbie Jean Cumberland Shoemaker in the loss of their loved ones. (A special Thanks to the team that put up the Flags in the Cemetery for Veterans Day. There were so many that it is breath taking and beautiful.)

Have a blessed week and stay warm in the sudden change from summer to winter!