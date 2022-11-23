Happy

Thanksgiving Week

We all know that this is a time for us giving thanks, for all that God gives us and for those that came before us. Their sacrifices to come was to leave the religious suppression they were enduring. It has come full circle and we are experiencing much discrimination in our religious beliefs. We must not give in, nor up, and let our children and grandchildren’s innocence be pulled in to modern day culture.

“Each day I am thankful for: Nights that turn into morning’s; friends that turn into family; dreams that turn into reality and likes that turn into love.”

Thanksgiving, for the south especially, is a time to be together with family and friends and have a bountiful meal. This year, I feel sure, has been a very different preparation experience with shortage and unreal prices in getting food and travel arrangements. My very best wishes that we all have a safe and outstanding great time this year! “Let us come into His presence with Thanksgiving. (Ps:95:2).

When asked, If my cup is half-full or half-empty, my only response is — I’m thankful I have a cup! “I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m going to give a big shout-out to elastic!”

Thanksgiving with kids — Mother: “What do you wanna eat? We’ve got some sweet potatoes, wild rice with mushrooms, stuffing, cornbread, cranberry sauce, toasted asparagus, turkey and ham.” Kids: “Grilled cheese sandwiches.”

CROCK POT/Slow Cooker —- Peach Cobbler - Ingredients - (1) large can peaches, do not drain; (1) box yellow cake mix; (1) stick butter. DIRECTIONS: Put peaches/juice in pot. Empty entire box of dry cake mix on top of peaches and smooth out the mix. Do not mix! Cut the butter in small pieces crosswise and place evenly over cake mix. IF DESIRED: dust a little cinnamon over butter and a little brown sugar on top. Bake in pot for 2 hours. This goes good with a scoop of ice cream or whip cream on top.

It is not Thanksgiving without sweet potatoes and this one is a winner for me. The main difference is that it has no eggs (this fits good because it taste more like potatoes and too the of price of eggs!!!) Ingredients are (3) cups of mashed sweet potatoes, (3/4) cup sugar, (1/3) cup milk— I use Great Value brand whipping cream, (1/2) cup margarine, (1) tsp. vanilla and (1) tsp. Butter. DIRECTIONS: Boil and mash potatoes. Add remaining ingredients. Put in oiled casserole.

TOPPING: (1/2) cup margarine, (1/3) cup flour, (1) cup brown sugar and (1/2) cup chopped nuts if desired. Bake at 350 degrees about (30) minutes. Test by putting toothpick in center to see if it’s firm. (Note: this is from yellow “Bell’s Best” cookbook, page 377.

Prayers needed: Tanya Harrison, Diane Haralson, Dusty Walsh (Kat Riser’s sister), Victor Soto, Becky and Dewitt Hynes and Jack Mayatt. Our sincere sympathy to the family of J.C. Nicholas in the loss of their loved one.

Give thanks, not just on Thanksgiving Day, but every day of your life. Appreciate and never take for granted all that you have! May your day be filled with good thoughts, kind people and happy moments!

Have a God blessed week.