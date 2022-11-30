Beautiful Weather for Holiday

In our area we were certainly blessed to have great weather for our Thanksgiving week.

NEWS: Roots Action has launched the “Don’t Run Again Joe Campaign.” It’s clear that Joe Biden should not be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024. With so much at stake, nominating Biden would be a tragic mistake! Thus far, Joe Biden has been all over the place regarding his intentions to run again in 2024. One moment he says he will be absolutely running, though in the next breath, the president alleges he has to wait and see what happens.

Black Friday: Because, only in America, people trample each other, for sales, exactly one day after being thankful for what they have.

News Channel 8, Tulsa: Arkansas State Park announced that two people, visiting from Minnesota, found a 1.9 carat diamond at “”Crater” State Park. By the way, it was their anniversary.

November 18th was the last day for Utiquaqik, Alaska to see the sunset. They will not see the sun rise again until 1/23/23. That’s 65 days from start to finish!

Old age is golden, or so I’ve heard it said. But, I wonder as I crawl into bed. With my ears in a drawer, my teeth in a cup, my glasses on the table, until I get up. As sleep dims my vision, I say to myself: Is there any thing else that I should lay on the shelf? The reason I know my youth is all spent. My get-up and go has got-up and went! But, in spite of it all, I’m able to grin and think of the places my get-up has been. (Aging is tricky, it’s like you still feel young inside, but then, ever once in awhile you catch yourself looking in a mirror and reality smacks you in the face.)

“Auburn University FB interim coach, Carnell “Cadillac” said in a press conference that 12 players gave their life to Christ and seven were baptized in the last four weeks! This is what we should be celebrating! More than a game, a trophy, a ring — this war is bigger! And so much worth our praise! (Iron Bowl, YouTube)”

The Church is not an institution for perfect people. It is a sanctuary for sinners saved by grace, a nursery for God’s sweet children to be nurtured and grow strong. It is the fold for Christ’s sheep, the home for Christ’s family. The Church is the dearest place on earth. (Charles H. Spurgeon)

EBC: SENIOR LUNCH: This Friday - 12/2 at 11:30 AM. Please join us for this great time of fellowship. Bring your favorite lunch dish to share. Youth News - Fund Raiser - They will selling RADA Cutlery until December Dec. 4th to help raise money for MFUGE, Missions Camp this summer. See one of the youth to order and it will be shipped directly to you - before Christmas - it makes a great gift.

Prayers needed: Diane Haralson, Tanya Harrison, Dewitt and Becky Hynes, Chasity Bruce and Jack Mayatt. Our sincere sympathy to the family of J.C. Luke in the loss of their loved one.

November - Meteor Shower. On November 12, 1833 a newspaper reported it looked like the Heavens seemed ablaze. Another newspaper described it as “Thousands of shooting stars across the firmament in every direction. In Boston it was estimated there were over 72,000 falling stars visible per hour during the remarkable Celestial Storm.

“Why Do Brides Wear White?” Attending a wedding for the first time, a little girl whispered to her Mother, “why is the bride dressed in white?” The Mother replied, “because white is the color of happiness and today is the happiest day day of her life.” The child thought about this for a moment, then said, “So, why is the groom wearing Black?”

“Nobody told me that when you get a husband the ears are sold separately!”

Quote of the week: God is in control, but he doesn’t expect you to lean on a shovel and pray for a hole!

Five things to remember: God is not finished with you yet; Jesus is the only way to have peace; You are stronger than you think; Prayer changes everything and God always has a plan,

Have a blessed week and share it with others.