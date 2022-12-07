Scott Central Football Team

Scott Central Football team wins the State 2-A Championship for the second consecutive time! Scott Central we are all proud of you!!!

Smith County Football wins the State 3-A Championship for first time in all their History. Congratulations to them!

Congratulations to David Tadlock, owner of Tadlock Stockyards, for being inducted in the Cattlemen’s Association’s Hall of Fame. David’s workers had this to say, “We see the hard work that you do and we feel the love you have for the Industry and each of us! You make us proud! You love what you do and it shows. You earned it and we love you!” (David, my family and yours go back many years and I know it took your family and employees all working together and a big thanks to all — from Gordy family!)

1927: First Model “A” Ford sells for $385. Also, in that year the American economy industries and products were birthed. The Ford Motor Co. enjoyed automobile manufacturing dominance. (I remember my parents’s wedding picture where they were standing in front of their new Ford Model “A” — (My Dad was foreman of the crew digging the “Little and Big Canals” that are still in our area.) I remember this story he told: “He had to get land owners to open gates to get the dredge equipment on their land. One particular land owner had several gates, so he felt obligated to give him something as a return of the favor. He gave him a fresh pineapple. So, the next time he came needing gates opened, he ask the man how he liked the pineapple?” The man said, “We kept eating it, thinking it would get better, but it never did.”

March 1876 Alexander Graham Bell makes the first phone call ever. Moments later he probably got a call that his “Car Warranty had expired.”

100 years ago, everyone owned a horse and only the rich had cars. Today everybody owns cars and the rich own horses. “The stables have turned!”

“The Supreme Court decided to look at two different issues on the cancel of debt on the proposed Student Loan Forgiveness. Number 1: Whether the litigating states have a legal standing of bringing suit against Biden; Number 2: whether the debt cancellation exceeds the power of the Secretary of Education to approve forgiveness where an estimated 16 million borrowers that have been on hold for legal reasons. The Dept. of Education said another 10 million may, also, get debt relief if the program is allowed to proceed.”

My thanks to my family, we had a get away trip. Janet and Harry Culpepper, Pam Jeffries and myself went to Natchez Christmas party, shopping, going to parade, touring and enjoying the various foods. The “Towers of Natchez” is the tour we made. It is a magnificent old home, built between 1790-1826-1858. It was the headquarters of the Federal Troops for the occupation of Natchez during the Civil War. During the Christmas season it is a splendor of decorations. The many, many Christmas trees and lots of furnishings were decorated with fabulous jewelry and the history of many pieces about who owned them and how they were acquired. It was spectacular and amazing tour and I highly recommend it, if you are interested in this type of tour. (They decorate for every season and occasion.) You can get more information by googling Towers Mansion of Natchez.

This sign was located on wall separating two restrooms, MEN TO THE LEFT! BECAUSE WOMEN ARE ALWAYS RIGHT!

PRAYERS NEEDED: Dewitt and Becky Hynes, Tanya Harrison, Diane Haralson, Angela Harrison and Jack Mayatt. Sincere sympathy to the families of Eddy Westcott (brother of Ann Cotroneo) and Bro. Sonny Adkins in the loss of their love ones..

People will remember your example, not your advice.

December Blessings. In this new month, with each passing day, May your heart be drawn closer to Christ. May your faith be strengthened, your spirit have peace, you have good health and God’s favor shine brightly upon you and those you love. These blessings, I ask in Jesus name. Amen

Take care of yourself and others.