“We have a whole new year ahead of us and wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could all be a little more gentle with each other and a little more loving. We need to have a little more empathy and maybe next year, at this time, we’d like each other a little more.“ (Judy Garland)

“Vice President Kamala Harris gets Christmas ‘Surprise’ on her doorsteps that wasn’t on her list! On Saturday, Christmas eve, a busload of illegal immigrants from Gov. Gregg Abbot (R) landed on Kamala’s doorstep. It was only one of three buses having illegal immigrants to land in that city that night. Since the first of 2022 there has been an influx of more than 2.4 million come in our country. (The Migrant Mutual Aid Network helped the stranded folks and took them to a nearby church.)

One of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s last moves, before giving up the Speaker’s job, was to announce that staffers for the House of Representatives will be eligible for a maximum salary of $212,000 rather than the previous $199,000. Wages in comparison - salary, for life, of retired U.S. Presidents $450,000; House/Senate members $174,000; Speaker of the House $223,500; Majority/Minority Leader $194,000; and average of soldiers, deployed in Afghanistan, $38,000; People on Social Security $12,000. I think this tells us where the cuts should be. If they can fire 75% of Twitter’s employee workforce and it works better, imagine what you could do to the federal government.

Truth Therapy: Normal is getting dressed in clothes that you buy for work and driving through traffic, in a car you are still paying for in able to get to the job you need to pay for the clothes, car and the house you leave vacant so you can afford to live in it.

Joe’s wife asked him to take her to one of the restaurants where they make the food right in front of you. So, he took her to Subway. And, that’s where the fight started.

Shin: A device for finding furniture in the dark.

EBC news: Women on Missions, Thursday, 1/5 at 6:30 PM — Senior Lunch, Friday, 1/6 at 11:30 AM — Quarterly Business Meeting Sunday, 1/8, following Evening Worship. New Member & Evangelism Classes will be available on Sunday nights at 5:00 PM. Please sign up if you are interested.

Prayers needed: Lereece Crimm, Diane Haralson, Brenda Elkins, Linda Ruth White, Ty Pinson, Harry Culpepper and Jack Mayatt.

City of Forest Fire: Last week Rays Radiator and Machine Shop had a devastating fire at their building on Highway 80. Thoughts and prayers for them will be appreciated!

The richest wealth is wisdom. The strongest weapon is patience. The best security is faith. The most effective tonic is laughter. May God bless each of you with all of them today and for always.

