Camp Bailey begins Monday

Thanks to all who participated in the Memorial Ceremony at Salem Church on Saturday. A number of people who have relatives buried at Salem were able to attend and place flags on the graves. Forty-seven graves were marked. Thanks to Linda Grayson for organizing the event.

Happy anniversary to Malcolm and Dot Gainey.

A reminder that Camp Bailey begins Monday, June 6 at 2 p.m. Camp fee is $50. Camp is open to campers who are 8 years old through 12th grades. Day campers are 6 and 7 year olds. Nightly worship services are at 7 p.m and parents are invited to attend. For more information, call 601-416-0522 or 601-940-1599.

Happy 104th birthday to Ms Allie Mae Creel.

Happy birthday to the following people: Frankie Pace, Brittany Goss, Kim Kiddy, Valrie Thrash, Dennis Weaver, Gary Ann Moore, Cynthia Arthur, Shirley Compton, Debra Hughes, Ann Musgrove, Austin Tatum, Lacy Tharp, Wendell Cater, Angel Taylor .

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ms Vinnie Mae Burton.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs. Larry Hughes, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Patsy McCraw, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times.