Memorial Ceremony

Saturday, May 29 at 5 p.m. a Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Salem Cemetery (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Road). All the graves of military men and women will be decorated with flags. If you have relatives who are buried at Salem and who served our country, you are invited to be a part of this ceremony. Following the ceremony there will be pizza and homemade ice cream served in the fellowship hall. Please be in the church parking lot at 5:00 to take part in the ceremony.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Larry Hughes, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Patsy McCraw, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times.

Happy birthday to the following: Katie Corley, Jason Greene, Billy Mack Pace, Lori Bozeman, Dianne Sharp, Michelle Rushing, Shellie Slay, and Steve Spell.