Congratulations to Coach Hamilton and the track teams: the boys placed an overall first place and the girls an overall third place.

A reminder that High Hill Baptist Church in Sebastopol will be hosting a special event this weekend, April 17, 2021. Taste and See Girls Weekend from 9:00 till 8:45 P.M. High Hill is located at 10021 Rd 206, Philadelphia MS. The program is open to girls in sixth through twelfth grades and costs $30 which includes a T-Shirt, lunch, and supper. Special guest is Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer. Keynote speakers are Kelsey Williams and Shelby Winstead.

From 3-5 p.m. each Sunday, Cora McInnis will be leading an interpretive dance class followed by a Bible Journaling class at Salem Church (Hwy 487, just outside Sebastopol.) Any youth who would like to attend are invited to do so. Everyone (male and female) is invited to the study. Come and bring a friend. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall.

Bible study has resumed at Salem Church at 5 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Come and join us. We have begun a new study on finding your purpose in life. Anyone is welcome to join in the study.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. Her name is Riley Faith Steep. Riley is on an experimental drug treatment program and thankfully is seeing some improvement.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, the family of Ricky Loper, Rose, Heather, Michael, Paula and their families, Malcolm Gainey, Gay McCann, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Jackie Denise Thompson, Shane Madden, Wendy King Clark, Carol Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Dee Landrum, Bryce McInnis, Greg Yates, Talmadge King, Dale McDill, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Mott Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy belated anniversary to Jim and Linda Grayson.

Happy birthday to the following: Bill Abel, Cody Espinoza, Tracey Knight, Garrett McDill, Jeannie Vance, Dylan Fredrick, Jimmie McGraw, Delinda Bradford, Steve McCann, Jennifer Haggard, Bobby Wilson, Jimmy Gainey, Brandy Brooks.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Dot Mowdy, Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society. If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church continues at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Thought to ponder: “Why don’t the 99 percent of us who aren’t offended by everything, quit catering to the 1 percent who are.”