Trouble helps us grow

Sympathy is extended to the family of Glenda Amis Bishop.

From 3-5 p.m. each Sunday, Cora McInnis will be leading an interpretive dance class followed by a Bible Journaling class at Salem Church (Hwy 487, just outside Sebastopol.) Any youth who would like to attend are invited to do so. Everyone (male and female) is invited to the study. Come and bring a friend. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall.

Bible study has resumed at Salem Church at 5 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Come and join us. We are about to end our study of finding your purpose in life. We will conclude the study with the movie “Johnny.” Anyone is welcome to join in the study.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. Her name is Riley Faith Steep. Riley is on an experimental drug treatment program and thankfully is seeing some improvement.

Please pray for seven month old Sam McNaugh, the grandson of Mike and LuAnn Gould of Forest. Sam has spent only two weeks of his life outside the hospital. He is a patient at Boston Children’s Hospital where he has had open heart surgery. Sam is dealing with other complications and faces even more surgery. Sam and his family need our prayers.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Gilbert Barham, Anne Sue Monk, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Glynda Bradford, Billie Brown, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Gay McCann, Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Jackie Denise Thompson, Shane Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Dee Landrum, Bryce McInnis, Greg Yates, Talmadge King, Dale McDill, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Mott Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead,Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy anniversary to Ricky and Tanya Boler.

Happy birthday to the following: Rhonda Jones, Jo Beth Fulton, James Murphy, Michael Anderson, Sr., Andie Pillsbury, Ashley McLemore, Dareatha Tate, Dale Boykin, Daniel Watkins, Rogielyn Sistrunk, Hollie Boykin, and Sarah Burton.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Dot Mowdy, Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church continues at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to participate.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: “Those times when you feel like quitting can be times of great opportunity, for God uses your troubles to help you grow.”