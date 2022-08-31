Keep Smiling

Welcoming Still Magnolia Pastoral Counseling located at 150 Underwood Street, Sebastopol, MS 39359. Ribbon cutting will be Thursday, September 1, from noon until 2 p.m.

It’s back, the 14th Annual Sebastopolooza is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022.

Magnolia Regional Women’s Meeting will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian (Hwy 487).

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5, 2022.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Henry Bassett.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Charles Hunter.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs: Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy anniversary to Thomas and Cindy Buffington.

Happy birthday to Jim Grayson, Martha Moorehead, Patricia Jones, Ashley Watkins, Jason Johnson, Melissa Phillips, Shay Tharp, Ashley Thrash.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Keep smiling because life is a beautiful thing!”