Don’t be fooled

Sympathy to the family of Paul Wolverton

It’s back — the 14th Annual Sebastopolooza is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Good to see the scarecrows popping up around town.

The 142nd Bailey reunion will meet at Salem Church (Hwy. 487) on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. Bring a potluck dish and enjoy lunch with the descendents of Reverend Edward Bailey.

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5. Anyone with anything you would like to donate, please contact someone from the church to arrange a drop off or pick up. The sale is sponsored by the women’s ministry group.

Happy anniversary to Paula and David Harris.

Happy birthday to the following people: Jason Davidson, Miranda Hillman, Krystal Green.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson,Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Watch people’s actions and you won’t be fooled by their words

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com.

Have a blessed week.