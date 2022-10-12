Change in Services

Sympathy is extended to the Shoemaker/ Willis families in the death of 15 year old Mena.

Congratulations to Macie Peebles who was crowned homecoming queen Friday night.

Congratulations to the Sebastopol Spirit Band and Ms. Girling for another superb performance Saturday.

Congratulations to Luke Winstead who was named to the South team for the All State Game.

Congratulations to all who helped make Sebastopolooza a great success. Special thanks to the following who played an instrumental role in the event: Doug Kelley, Daphne Kitchens, Emily Hunter, Wendy Sistrunk, and Katie Corley. Well done everyone.

Best wishes to former Sebastopol young lady Karli Underwood who wed Brady Canada this weekend.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) beginning this Sunday, October 9. There will be an evening worship service at 6 p.m. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night will move to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5. Anyone with anything you would like to donate, please contact someone from the church to arrange a drop off or pick up. The sale is sponsored by theWomen’s Ministry.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Susan Jackson, Myra Soutern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: Be thankful for today because in the blink of an eye your entire life can change.

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com. Have a blessed week.