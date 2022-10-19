Learning

Sympathy is extended to the family of Bunkie Underwood.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Lake High School football player Travis Jones.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) there will be an evening worship service at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Rummage sale at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be November 3, 4, and 5. Anyone with anything you would like to donate, please contact someone from the church to arrange a drop off or pick up. The sale is sponsored by theWomen’s Ministry.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Brenda Creel, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to the following people: Sara Marshall, Brigette Stubbs, Amanda Martin, Peggy Clark, Scott Lathem, Christopher Lathm, Jhett Corley, Gloria Boozer, Andrew Grayson, Janice Ogltree, Melinda Cater, Stacey O’Neal, Kaysie Crapps, Adam Boykin, Nancy Graham, Debra Wilcher, Randall Pugh, Patricia Wright, Margaret Billings, Caroline Keith, Jean Creel, John McEDonald, Donna Gilmer, Dylan Hankins, Carrie Murphy, Hilda VanVickle, Kati Wall, Tom Underwood, and Ashley Strickland.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder:”A love of learning has a lot to do with learning that we are loved.”

— Rogers,

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed week.