Fundraisers coming up

Sympathy is extended to the family of Vickie Gainey.

Special prayer request for a little girl Marlee Savell, the daughter of Brandi (Hopper) and Cody Savell. She has begun treatments at St. Jude’s for brain cancer. Please be in prayer for her and for her parents and grandparents as they take this journey. Saturday, November 7, a group of family and friends have a fundraiser/benefit scheduled at Bishop Park in Sebastopol. Chicken plates, cornhole tournament, entertainment, etc. Please support this event. All proceeds made will benefit the Savel family.

Happy birthday to the following:Venora Graham, Rhonda Comans, Julie Guidry, Faith Byram, Monique Jones, Katie Phillips, Marlana Craven, Leslie Denson, Samantha Tune.

Beginning this Friday, Oct. 29, fundraisers are being held to benefit a number of cancer patients in the Sebastopol area. A chicken plate fundraiser will be held in the parking lot of First Baptist Church (contact Suzanne Eichelberger, Lance Eichelberger, Sue Warren, Tommy Warren, Gabie Gaddis, or Dale Weatherford, Plates are $10 and can be picked up from 4-6 p.m. Please support this fundraiser if you can.

November 13, a lunch plate will be available at Shelley’s Electric (behind Piggly Wiggly) with proceeds to benefit Saralan Brown who will be having a bone marrow transplant. She will be at MD Anderson Hospital for approximately 12 weeks for this procedure. Plates will be available from 10:00-12:30 this day.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Brelie Brown, Lynda Moorehead, Jamey and Amy Cowgill, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Dylan and Dawson Hankins, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Brenda Creel, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society. If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49-@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church has resumed on Wednesdays with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

Bible study each Sunday night at five o’clock in the fellowship hall at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. All are invited to attend. Current study is in I Corinthians. Coming up is a study about Advent.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Mark your calendar for November 7 from 5-8 p.m. Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be holding a fall festival. Everyone is invited to attend. There will be activities for children and adults along with hotdogs and pizza.

Thought to ponder: “Sometimes in life we just need a hug — no words, no advice, just a hug to make you feel you matter.”