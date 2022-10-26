Good luck band

Best wishes to Ms. Girling and the Sebastopol Spirit Band as they participate in the State Band Contest this Saturday, October 29.

Brother John McDonald will bring the message at Salem (Hwy. 487) Sunday, October 30 at 10 am. There will be a congregational meeting at Salem Sunday, October 30 at 5:30 p.m. All church members are urged to attend this service.

Changes in services at Salem will be an evening worship service at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Rummage sale at Salem will be November 3, 4, and 5. Anyone with anything you would like to donate, please contact someone from the church to arrange a drop off or pick up. The sale is sponsored by the Women’s Ministry.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs)

Happy birthday to the following people:

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “There is more happiness in giving than in receiving.”-Acts 20:35

Have a blessed week.