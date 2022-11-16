Courage

Coming events: Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Sebastopol Christmas parade; Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Walnut Grove Christmas parade.

Thank you so much to all the people who had a part in the recent rummage sale at Salem Church. We are able to carry out our plans for a Christmas for nursing home residents. In addition, we have been able to bless a number of other ministries with clothing items, etc, Shower Power, CAB Crafts, a local shop that helps those who are in need, Goodwill, foster children’s organization, the prison, and a prom dress donation program. We had a far reaching “rummage sale.”

Again thank you so much to the community for all who donated items and money and to those who came and made purchases. God blessed us all.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be an evening worship service at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy anniversary to Rodney and Sherry Thrash.

Happy birthday to the following people: Dawn Barnes, Sue Wedgeworth, Betty Wilson, Kyle Bankston, Kelly Copeland, Sherry Thrash, Nancy Lathem, Michael Lathem, Amanda Goss, Tena Culpepper, Whitley Fanguy, Billy Smith, Vivian Partain, Randy Lewis, Tammy Hunter.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”

– T.S. Eliot

Have a blessed week.