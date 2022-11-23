Be Blessed

Sympathy is extended to the family of Rhonda Jones.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Angie Loper.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Bobby Moore.

Coming events: Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Sebastopol Christmas parade; Dec. 2, 6 p.m. Walnut Grove Christmas parade.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be an evening worship service at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 6 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs: Dawn Barnes, Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to the following people: Tommie Walters, Shot Risher, Culley Hedrick, Rosie Pace, Miriah Landrum, Tammy Stokes, Paulette Morrow, Brooke Monk. .

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Obstacles are what you see when you take your eye off your goal.”

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed week.

Happy Thanksgiving. Be blessed and bless someone else.