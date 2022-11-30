A Greatful Heart

Sympathy is extended to the family of Chris Clark, the son of former EC coach Joe Clark.

Coming events: Dec. 2, 6 p.m., Walnut Grove Christmas parade, Dec. 1-4 shopping days in Sebastopol; Dec. 4 – Small town Christmas.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487) will be an evening worship service on Sunday at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Dawn Barnes, Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J.T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to the following people: Charles Gould, Penny Dobbs, Devin Hall, Tony Sistrunk, Robin Johnson, Cynthia Lester, Chris Patrikm Ashley Windhamm, Cal Easom, Ryan Burkes, Rebecca Gunn, Renae Fisher, Nathan Barber, Matt Clark, Linda McDill, Falon Sullivan, Jason Price.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “Start each day with a grateful heart!.”

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Have a blessed week.