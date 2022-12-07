Small Town Christmas

Congratulations to all who helped to make a Small Town Christmas a great success. Quite an accomplishment for a community to undertake. Looking forward to another great one in 2023.

Bro. John McDonald will be bringing the message at the morning worship service at Salem (Hwy. 487) Sunday, December 11, 2022,

Changes in services at Salem will be an evening worship service on Sunday at 6 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs: Dawn Barnes, Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to the following people: Kasey Palmertree, Colene McNair, Kori Thomas, Carrie Shepard, Taylor Quates, Chrissy Childs.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Thought to ponder: “When you pray, God listens. When God listens, God talks. When you believe, God works.”

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com.

Have a blessed week.