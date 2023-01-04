Sympathy is extended to the family of Willie Dickerson.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ruby Power.

Changes in services at Salem (Hwy. 487): There will be an evening worship service on Sunday at 5 o’clock. The Bible study that was previously on Sunday night has moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m. Youth ministry will still meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Bible study is in the book of Hebrews. Come be a part of these ministries.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Hope Cooper, Logan Jefcoat, Loretta Sanders, Dawn Barnes, Malinda Breedlove, Brenda Creel, Allie Mae Creel, Mark Stuart, Sondra Spell, Bobby Earl Green, Barney Green, Jimmy Wilson, Susan Jackson, Myra Southern, Amanda Taylor, Harold Dickerson, Pam Hall, Clara Brown, Charles Gould, Liam Embry, Terry Lathem, Patsy McCraw, Trisha Spence, Evonne Hudson, Saralan Brown, Diane Goss, Lisa Johnson, Paul Morgan, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Kyle Bankston, Linda Ware, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, J. T. Ellis,Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Gayle Brashier, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozier.

Happy anniversary to Billy and Clara Brown.

A very special 95th birthday to Imogene Brown on January 8.

Happy birthday to the following people: Nathan McNair,Terran King, Nicole McLemore, Peggy Brantley, Stacey Smith, Linda Grayson, Todd Smith, Destiny Foley, Dempsie McDill, Marley Hall.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes.

If you have an item of interest to include, please email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.com

Thought to ponder: You are not too dirty for God to cleanse. You are not too broken for God to fix. You are not too far for God to reach. You are not too guilty for God to forgive. You are not too worthless for God to love.