Dinner on the Grounds

Sympathy is extended to the family of Floyd Monk.

Congratulations to the Sebastopol High School and the junior high school cheerleaders for their performances at cheerleader competition.

Congratulations to Abby Wilson and Dawson Hankins for their accomplishments at the state track meet.

This Saturday, November 7, is full of planned events: the benefit for Marlee Savell will be taking place at Bishop Park for the day. Please support this benefit if you can.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Bobcat stadium, the Sebastopol Band will present special music and the half-time performance presented at each ballgame. Masks are required at this event. Social distance in the bleachers, please. Support the band and Ms. Girling.

From 5-8 Saturday evening, Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be having its fall festival. Everyone is invited to attend this event. Jump house, go fish, corn hole, cake walk, pizza, hotdogs, and roasted marshmallows. Come join in the fun and fellowship.

Special prayer request for a little girl Marlee Savell, the daughter of Brandi (Hopper) and Cody Savell. She has begun treatments at St. Jude’s for brain cancer. Please be in prayer for her and for her parents and grandparents as they take this journey.

Happy birthday to the following: Venora Graham, Rhonda Comans, Julie Guidry, Faith Byram, Monique Jones, Katie Phillips, Marlana Craven, Leslie Denson, Samantha Tune, Baylee Casey, Kelly Williams, the Spivey tripletts — Sharon, Sheila, and Stephanie, Ashley Ware, Anna Girling, Ricky Boler, Sue May, Anitrel Stamper, Emily Kea, and Stephanie Lang Goodin.

November 13, a lunch plate will be available at Shelley’s Electric (behind Piggly Wiggly) with proceeds to benefit Saralan Brown who will be having a bone marrow transplant. She will be at MD Anderson Hospital for approximately 12 weeks for this procedure. Plates will be available from 10:0-12:30 on this day.

Prayers and concern for the following people: Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Brelie Brown, Lynda Moorehead, Jamey and Amy Cowgill, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Dylan and Dawson Hankins, Chris Tatum, Lois Wolverton, Brenda Creel, Karren Abel, April Finton, Cynthia Arthur, Gayle Brashier, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis, Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Ricky Tanksley, Sandra Lathem, Linda Grayson, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle, Dewayne McGaugh, Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Charles Cecil Thrash, Jimmy Dobbs, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Barney and Mott Green, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Charles Cecil Thrash, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, and Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church has resumed on Wednesdays with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

Services this Sunday, November 8 will follow a different schedule at Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Morning worship will be at 10 a.m. followed by Sunday School and then a potluck (dinner on the grounds kind of meal) will follow. Everyone is invited to attend the services at Salem.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available.

Thought to ponder: “God’s name is I AM, not I WAS or I MIGHT BE or I MAY GET TO IT. He’s in control--always has been, always will be.