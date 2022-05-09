Small acts of kindness

Sympathy is extended to the family of David Dennis.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ms. Naomi Lewis.

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs) Larry Hughes, Charles Ware, Rita Kennedy, Sherry Thrash, Rodney Thrash, Jason Towery, Sarah Jones, Lilah Kate Joiner, Carol Madden, Cynthia Arthur, John Thrash, the McInnis family, Bobby Earl Green, Bryant Crosby, Cynthia Gibson Stuart, Jimmy Skelton, Gary Kiddy, Cullen McCoy, Emily Bright, Kyle Bankston, Reathia Comans, Linda Ware, Brexley Ann Hunter, Mike Ware, Ruby Power, Jim Phillips, Charlotte Abel, Randall Creel, Riley Faith Steep, Sam McNaugh, Braiden Walker, Brionna Thornsberry, Karren Abel, Zack Embry, Kym Boykin Rivard, Gary Ann Moore, Rose McCann, Patsy McCraw, Linda Grayson, Malcolm Gainey, Jimmy Anthony, Jimmy Dobbs, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Shane Madden, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Diane Vance, Gloria Anderson, Shelia Hedrick, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Remember all of those who are in nursing homes around the area.

Bible study at Salem Church (Hwy. 487 and Pine Grove Rd.) is on Sunday night at five o’clock. Study is followed by refreshments. Current study is on End Times.

Happy birthday to the following: Quylia Applewhite, Alton Elmore, Thomas Tune, Robbie McDonald, Bryan Garvin, Evonne Hudson, Sada Sistrunk, Andie Pillsbury, James Murphy, Ashley Riley, Dareatha Tate, Dale Boykin, Daniel Watkins,

Thought to ponder: “Small acts of kindness can mean the most.”