Troubles help you grow

Congratulations to Coach Cassey Madden for being selected as district coach of the year.

Congratulations to the Lady Bobcat basketball team for their district championship. Good luck in your journey for the state title.

Bible study resumes at Salem Church at 5 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall. Come and join us. We have begun a new study on finding your purpose in life. Anyone is welcome to join in the study. Bible study will not meet again until Feb.28, due to other church activities on February 21.

Continue to be in prayer for Marlee Savell as she continues her battle against cancer.

Please pray for another little girl who is four years old and has stage four cancer. She is from South Carolina. She is undergoing treatment at this time. Her name is Riley Faith..

Prayers for the following people (some for physical needs and some for other needs): Jimmy Anthony, Truman Moore, Jimmy Dobbs, Danny Joe Yates, J. T. Ellis, Deanna Tatum, Chris Tatum, Jackie Denise Thompson, Shane Madden, Wendy King Clark, Carol Madden, Harmon Lathem, Sally and Billy Green, Bro. Haskel Rhodes, Dee Landrum, Bryce McInnis, Greg Yates, Talmadge King, Dale McDill, Gayle Brashier, Barney Green, Mott Green, Cynthia Arthur, Cora McInnis, Ann Lancaster, Harlan Gardner, Justin Sharp, Diane Vance, Mike Ware, Samatha Winstead, Lynda Moorehead, Timothy Yates, Melinda Germany, Clay Tune, Lois Wolverton, Karren Abel, April Finton, Rodney Moore, Danny Watkins, Gloria and Allen Anderson, Naomi Lewis,Bryce McInnis, Rose McCann, Shelia Hedrick, Kyle Bankston, Bill Abel, Katherine Madden, Charles Breelove, Teresa Breedlove, Rhonda Jones, Truman Moore, Ann Clark, Jim Grayson, Jennings Gilmore, Marcia Bassett, Hilda VanVickle,Charles Lewis Knight, John Thrash, Sherry Thrash, Billy and Clara Brown, Karren Abel, Charles Knight, Malinda Breedlove, Hulon Hillman, Jeremy Corley, Kim Kiddy, Hardy Maxey, Betty Wall, Betty Maxey, Shelia Towner, Kameron Buffington, Kolby Buffington, Kemper Gomillion, Wyatt Gomillion, Shirley Boxx, Sada Sistrunk, Johnny Thrash, and my sister Gloria Boozer.

Happy birthday to the following:Wesley Dennis, Eric Madden, Amy Burkes,Paula Harris,Curtis Bance, Amanda Griffin, Allison Dennis.

Happy anniversary to Anthony and Leigh Ann Jackson.

Special prayers for those who are residing in nursing homes: Dot Mowdy, Charles Breedlove, Dot Gainey, Frances Loper, Lucille Cox, Syble Sistrunk, Dorzell Creel, Bro. Charles Morrow, Allie Mae Creel, Naomi Lewis. Please pray for them during this trying time in the life of our society, If I have missed someone, please let me know: text to 601-507-1062 or email me at lindalcorley49@gmail.

Bible Study at Steam Mill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will resume February 10 with a study on Phlippians led by Jan Sharp. The study is at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. All ladies are invited to attend.

If you are not comfortable with returning to inside church services, there are still many online and drive in services available. Worship where you feel safe right now.

Thought to ponder: “Those times when you feel like quitting can be times of great opportunity for God uses your troubles to help you grow.”