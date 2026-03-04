The Scott County Board of Supervisors have posted notice that they will convene for a “Special Called Meeting” Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The notice states the meeting will be for the “Discussion and potential action related to the potential of live action filming to be conducted in Scott County and/or on county-owned property.”

After the notice was posted, some area residents began commenting on social media that the board was attempting to violate their First Amendment rights by blocking public filming in the county.

County Board Attorney, Noble Lee, when contacted for clarification, said Thursday morning that the meeting was for only one issue, that of discussing a proposal from a movie firm that wants to film some scenes in the old jail and the courthouse.

“We’ve been contacted by a film company that wants to use parts of the county’s buildings, part of the old jail and part of, maybe the courthouse, to film some scenes for some sort of movie,” Lee said. “The board is going to discuss that matter and look at some liability issues. They are wanting to film before the next board meeting. So we’re calling a special meeting just to discuss that.”

Lee said the only topic on the agenda of the special called meeting is that of the movie company and no other matters will be entertained nor will there be a time for public comment.

The company is requesting permission to start filming the latter part of next week.