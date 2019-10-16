Bearcats lose 29-16 to SE Lauderdale Tigers

A week after getting their first win of the season the Forest Bearcats traveled to Meridian for a district matchup against SE Lauderdale. Forest kept the game close most of the night, but was not able to outscore the homestanding Tigers and came home with 29-16 loss.

The Bearcats offense was not consistent on offense and ended the game with less than 200 total yards. Dylan Grayson and Devonyal Lofton had the only touchdowns for Forest. Both Grayson and Lofton had a rushing touchdown and both were followed with successful two-point conversions for the Bearcats 16 points.

With the loss, Forest falls to 1-6 on the season and 1-1 in Region 5 district play. The Bearcats are now tied for third place with Morton.

The storm sirens will not go off this Friday night, but the Tornadoes are coming to town. Forest will host the Class 2A No. 1 Philadelphia (7-1) who will be looking to make it three wins in a row against Scott County Teams.

Philadelphia defeated the Scott Central Rebels two weeks ago, handed the Lake Hornets their first loss of the season last Thursday night, and will make a return to Scott County Friday night to take on the Bearcats.