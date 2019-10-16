Bearcats lose 29-16 to SE Lauderdale Tigers

By JAMES PHILLIPS,
  • 432 reads
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 11:08am

A week after getting their first win of the season the Forest Bearcats traveled to Meridian for a district matchup against SE Lauderdale. Forest kept the game close most of the night, but was not able to outscore the homestanding Tigers and came home with 29-16 loss.

The Bearcats offense was not consistent on offense and ended the game with less than 200 total yards. Dylan Grayson and Devonyal Lofton had the only touchdowns for Forest. Both Grayson and Lofton had a rushing touchdown and both were followed with successful two-point conversions for the Bearcats 16 points.

With the loss, Forest falls to 1-6 on the season and 1-1 in Region 5 district play. The Bearcats are now  tied for third place with Morton.

The storm sirens will not go off this Friday night, but the Tornadoes are coming to town. Forest will host the Class 2A No. 1 Philadelphia (7-1) who will be looking to make it three wins in a row against Scott County Teams.

Philadelphia defeated the Scott Central Rebels two weeks ago, handed the Lake Hornets their first loss of the season last Thursday night, and will make a return to Scott County Friday night to take on the Bearcats.

Social

The Message
Learning to wait on God Are you getting weary waiting? “So then, my dear friends, stand firm and... READ MORE
Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
Ringgold News
Harperville News

Obituaries

Douglas Cooper Windham
Believing in salvation through Jesus Christ, Douglas Cooper Windham, age 90 went to his Heavenly... READ MORE
Bobbie Thrash Gibson
Henry Lee Bennett
Margie Marie Hynes Jones Franklin
Martha Parkes Graham
Alice Nadine Herron

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.