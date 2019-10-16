Bobcats get shut out 28-0 on the road

The Sebastopol Bobcats were confident when they traveled down Hwy. 35 to Mount Olive for a district matchup against the Pirates last Friday. When the game got started it was obvious that the homestanding Pirates were ready to play, and went on to shut out the Bobcats in a 28-0 loss.

Statistically speaking, this was a close game, but Sebastopol’s turnovers and Mount Olive’s ability to put the ball in the endzone was the difference.

Sebastopol junior quarterback Jaden Mann was held in check in the passing game where he passed for 8 yards on three completions with two interceptions. In the running game Mann was a workhorse as usual gaining 123 yards on 24 carries in the game.

The Bobcats offense was able to move the ball against the Pirate defense, but miscues led to numerous drives stopped before they could punch it in for a score. In addition to the two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, the Bobcats had two lost fumbles that killed promising drives.

With the loss the Bobcats fall to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in Region 4 district play. Sebastopol is now in a four-team tie for third in the district.

Sebastopol will have their hands full this Friday night when they host undefeated Resurrection Catholic (7-0, 5-0) that is currently in a first place tie in Region 4. The Eagles will travel from Pascagoula and bring a stout defense that has allowed just over 50 points scored all season.

Sebastopol head coach Nicky Mooney said that Resurrection Catholic is a strong football team that is in the middle of having a great season. “This is a well coached team that has only been really challenged once all year. They travel well and will be ready to play.”

The district game between the Bobcats and the Eagles will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. from Bobcat Field in Sebastopol.