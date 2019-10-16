Lake Hornets suffer first loss to No.1 Philadelphia

To open Region 4 district play the Lake Hornets had a tall task when they welcomed the Class 2A No. 1 Philadelphia Tornadoes to Death Valley last Thursday night.

The Hornets have been stout on defense all year long. This team has leaned heavy on their defense during slow starts by the offense, but last Thursday night the Hornet defense did not have an answer for No. 1 Philadelphia’s standout quarterback Asher Morgan.

The Tornadoes, led by Morgan, came to Death Valley and jumped on the Hornets early and often in route to the 37-15 district win.

The potent Tornadoes offense took less than four minutes to put the ball in the endzone on a long Morgan touchdown pass, and went on to shut out the Hornets in the first half.

Philadelphia scored two more touchdowns on passes of 54-yards and 43-yards, and added a 30-yard field goal to take a 24-0 lead in to the half.

In the second half the Hornets offense found some life and scored on a touchdown pass from Brady McGee to Johnny Johnson two minutes in to the third quarter to bring the score to 24-6.

Less than a minute later, Morgan again found an open Tornadoes receiver for a 71-yard touchdown strike to make the score 31-8.

In the fourth quarter the Tornadoes again found the endzone on a touchdown run that stretched the lead to 37-8. The Hornets would add one more score when Johnson scored on a 5-yard run to bring the score to 37-15.

With their first loss of the 2019 season, Lake falls to 7-1 on the season and 0-1 in Region 4 play. The Hornets are currently fourth in the Region 4 standings with three district games remaining on the schedule.

The Hornets will get the chance to bounce back and even their district record this week when they host the winless Newton Tigers (0-9, 0-3). The game is set to kickoff Friday at 7:00 p.m. at Death Valley in Lake.