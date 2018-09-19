Hornets shutout Choctaw Central to move to 4-1

The Lake Hornets took its football show on the road this week to take on the Choctaw Central Warriors. The Hornets came in to last Friday’s road contest on a 3 game winning streak after dropping their season opener to Pelahatchie. They looked to leave Choctaw Central on a 4 game winning streak and after dominating the game from beginning to end the Hornets did just that coming away with an impressive 27-0 victory.

After a good week of practice and preparation Lake wanted to get off to a good start on the road. The Warriors came into the game with a 0-4 mark on the season, but the Hornets were not going to take the Warriors lightly no matter what their winless record suggested. The Hornets were not able to jump out to the quick start they wanted, but they were able to take the lead early and continue building on their lead until the game was no longer in question.

To start the game Lake kicked off to the homestanding Warriors. Choctaw Central was not able to get anything going on offense and ended up punting the ball right back to the Hornets. Following suit to start the game Lake was unable to muster a drive of any length and the teams would exchange possessions without either team finding the endzone until late in the quarter. After stringing together a set of good runs by RB Ethan Gray Lake found put the ball in the endzone when Gray ran for 8 yards to the right side for the first score of the game. This would be a recurring theme throughout the rest of the night as the right side of the Hornet offensive line would open running lanes for Gray all night long. After missing the PAT Lake took a 6-0 lead which is how the quarter would end.

Both teams started the second quarter just as they had ended the first. The home team Warriors continued to struggle to get anything moving on offense due to a strong Hornet defense that was not giving up any easy yardage, and the Hornets started moving the ball by putting it in Gray’s hands and he helped move the Hornets deep in to Warrior’s territory. To finish off the drive D’alex Jennings carried the rock the final 10 yards to paydirt giving the Hornets a 12-0 lead. Lake chose to attempt a 2-point conversion and was able to convert when QB Mickey Parker found Kollin Razmi for a 2 yard strike giving the visiting Hornets a 14-0 lead.

After the Warriors received the ensuing kickoff and did nothing with the ball but hand it right back to Lake, the Hornets knew exactly what to do with it. Lake again put together a drive with Gray again finding the promised zone with a tough 2 yard scoring run where he refused to go down and bulled his way into the endzone to take a 20-0 lead. Lake again chose to attempt a 2-point conversion but was unsuccessful leaving the score at 20-0. That would round out the scoring for the second quarter and left the score at 20-0 at the end of the first half.

When the teams took the field for the second half Choctaw Central kicked off to Lake. They took the ball and picked right up from where they had left off in the first half and started moving the ball right down the field. The Hornet offense worked the ball all the way down to the Warrior 1 yard line and once again they called Ethan Gray’s number and hard running legs to finish off the drive. Gray took a hand off and ran right at the heart of the Warrior defense and bulldozed his way into the endzone for his third touchdown of the night giving the Hornets a 26-0 lead. After the successful PAT kick the Hornets had a 27-0 lead and would start to work in some fresh players as the Lake offense had found the endzone for the last time of the night. The third quarter would come to an end with the visiting Hornets holding a commanding 27-0 lead.

As the fourth quarter got underway the Lake defense still had work to do in order to keep the shutout intact for the final 12 minutes of the game. The defense played lights out all game long and never allowed the Warrior offense to get anything consistent going. The home team would get a little something going as the fourth and final quarter was winding down, the Choctaw Central offense moved deep into Lake territory down to the 20 yard-line, but the Hornet Defense would rise up to meet the last attempt from the Warrior offense to put points on the board. Lake eventually pushed the Warriors back 20 yards and the game would come to its conclusion with the visiting Hornets shutting out the homestanding Warriors 27-0.

The win moved Lake to 4-1 on the season and sees them moving forward on a 4-game win streak. They will look to make that 5 in a row this Friday night when they host the winless Richland Rangers (0-5) in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.