Lake loses district game to Philadelphia 35-14

By JAMES PHILLIPS,
  • 390 reads
Wed, 10/24/2018 - 9:50am

The Lake Hornets entered last Friday nights game coming off a blowout loss to the Scott Central Rebels that cost them more than another loss. During the action at Scott Central the Hornets lost one of their biggest offense weapons when Ethan Gray was injured in the game. Even though the Hornets went into the game against Philadelphia short a big weapon in the backfield they played a hard game but came up short against a very tough Philadelphia team.

The loss drops Lake to 5-4 on the year. They will look to finish up their 2018 season with a win when the travel to Newton this Friday to take on the Tigers. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

 

Obituaries

David Williamson

David Williamson, age 53 and a resident of Forest, was born in Jackson on May 31, 1965, and... READ MORE

Ronald Carlton Walsh
Dr. Kenneth Gerald Strong
W.G. “Bill” Barnes
Tommye Dee Waggoner
Elmer Harville, Jr.

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.