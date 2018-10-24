Lake loses district game to Philadelphia 35-14

The Lake Hornets entered last Friday nights game coming off a blowout loss to the Scott Central Rebels that cost them more than another loss. During the action at Scott Central the Hornets lost one of their biggest offense weapons when Ethan Gray was injured in the game. Even though the Hornets went into the game against Philadelphia short a big weapon in the backfield they played a hard game but came up short against a very tough Philadelphia team.

The loss drops Lake to 5-4 on the year. They will look to finish up their 2018 season with a win when the travel to Newton this Friday to take on the Tigers. The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.