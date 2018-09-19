Nanih Waiya ground game to much for Bobcats

The Sebastopol Bobcats made the trip to Louisville to face the Nanih Waiya Warriors this past Friday night. The Bobcats entered the game with a record 1-0 in conference and looked to make that 2 conference wins in a row.

Last year, Nanih Waiya defeated Sebastopol in a blowout, and when the final whistle sounded last Friday night the outcome was again the Warrios winning in a blowout 39-0.

From the beginning the homestanding Warriors gave the Bobcats problems and when they got rolling they never let up until the final whistle blew. The end result was a 39 point loss with the home Warriors shutting out the Bobcats.

The Bobcat loss leaves the team with a 2-3 record on the season and a 1-1 record in the conference.

It was rough start that continued through the entire first quarter for the Bobcats. The Warriors ended the first quarter with a 12 point lead.

The Bobcats didn’t have an answer for the Warriors rushing game all night long. Sebastopol’s defense allowed Nanih Waiya RB Donovan Turner to rush for 145 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Right behind Turner was sophomore RB Austin Sanders, rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns. The two Warrior running backs combined for 255 yards on only 15 carries and the Bobcats had no answer to stop them.

The Warriors kept the momentum in the second quarter by adding 3 more scores and heading in to halftime with a 32-0 lead.

In the third quarter, the Warriors continued punishing Sebastopol by running the ball right at the Bobcat defense while adding another touchdown on the ground bringing the score to 39-0. Nanih Waiya’s junior RB, Devean Turner, also got in on the touchdown party scoring 1 TD on his only carry of the game. Nanih Waiya rushed for 345 yards on 31 carries and scored 6 TDs on the ground.

The Bobcats have an open week this Friday night and will have a week to make adjustments and prepare for another road game at Noxapater on September 28.