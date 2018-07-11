Sebastopol wins 57-14 on Senior Night

The Sebastopol Bobcats defeated the West Lowndes Panthers by a score of 57-14 last Friday night at Bobcat Field. This was the Bobcats’ final game of the 2018 football season and the school celebrated senior night.

In the first quarter both teams fought hard and ended up combining for 36 points and the Bobcats had a lead of 22-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could get anything going on offense in the second quarter and the teams would head into half time with the score remaining 22-14 in favor of the homestanding Bobcats.

At the start of the third quarter the Bobcats came out red hot and added 23 more points to their lead and as the quarter came to an end Sebastopol held a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Bobcats kept the momentum rolling along by scoring 12 more points. The Panthers never respond back and failed to find the endzone in the second half.

Sebastopol junior, Reggie Shepard had another big game for the Bobcats. Shepard scored four touchdowns and Jahiem Johnson and Colby Strickland each scored one touchdown. Season long workhorse and Bobcat standout running back Javiers Johnson added two rushing TDs of his own in his last game in a Bobcat uniform.

With the season finale win the Bobcats ended the season with a 4-7 record.