Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of March 29, 2022:

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01277-COA

Sheila Gayden McGee, Individually and on behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Tony James Jr. v. Neel Schaffer Engineers and Planners Inc., Pike County, Mississippi, and Chad Toles; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:17-cv-00040; Ruling Date: 11/25/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Appeal Dismissed in Part. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00762-COA

Bobby E. Wilson, Jr. a/k/a Bobby Wilson, Jr. a/k/a Bobby E. Wilson a/k/a Bobby Earl Wilson v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:20-cv-00035; Ruling Date: 07/08/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01314-COA

Lisa Hardin v. Derry Hardin; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:13-cv-00634-S; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees is denied. Order entered 03/23/2022.

EN BANC

2021-CP-00034-COA

Thomas Lee Jiles v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:20-cv-00163; Ruling Date: 12/02/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.