Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of July 28, 2022:

EN BANC

2014-M-00623

David Jackson a/k/a David Donnell Jackson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 3163; Ruling Judge: William Chapman, III; Disposition: David Jackson's petition for post-conviction relief filed March 1, 2022, is denied. Finding that the instant filing is frivolous, Jackson is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Jackson that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny with Sanctions: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 7/25/22.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00299-SCT

Jamie D. Ladner a/k/a Jamie Daryl Ladner a/k/a Jamie Ladner v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B2401-2019- 428; Ruling Date: 02/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Roger Clark; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Jamie D. Ladner is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Order entered 7/25/22.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00499-SCT

Wayne County School District v. Quitman School District and The School Board of The Quitman School District v. Keith Clay, Ben Graves, Leah Parson, Fred Andrews, Charles Chapman, Jimmy D. Barnett, and Terry Graham; Wayne Chancery Court; LC Case #: 77CH1:11-cv-00457; Ruling Date: 04/30/2020; Ruling Judge: Franklin McKenzie, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Reversed and Rendered. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed. Quitman School District and The School Board of the Quitman School District are taxed with costs of this appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Griffis, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Griffis, J. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CT-01261-SCT

William B. Dew v. P. Shawn Harris; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-CV-108-SC-BB; Ruling Date: 10/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Brian Burns; Disposition: P. Shawn Harris's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 7/19/22

EN BANC

XX 2021-KA-00473-SCT

Dwayne Leland Wilson v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 20-cr-00097-1; Ruling Date: 04/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: King, P.J. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC

2022-M-00044

Marvin Kirk a/k/a Marvin D. Kirk v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; Disposition: Motion for Post-Conviction Collateral Relief filed by Marvin Kirk is denied. Finding that this application is frivolous and that sanctions are warranted, Kirk is hereby restricted from filing further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) that are related to this conviction and sentence in forma pauperis. The Clerk of this Court shall not accept for filing any further applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) from Kirk that are related to this conviction and sentence unless he pays the applicable docket fee. To Deny and Sanction: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny without Sanction: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 7/21/22.