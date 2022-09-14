Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of September 15, 2022:

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2021-KA-00782-SCT

Derrick Burden v. State of Mississippi; Wilkinson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-KR-0006; Ruling Date: 06/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Wilkinson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2021-EC-00486-SCT

In Re: Democratic Ward 1 Run-Off Election for the City of Aberdeen, Mississippi, Between S. Nicholas Holliday and Robert Devaull: S. Nicholas Holliday v. Robert Devaull; Monroe Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-201; Ruling Date: 03/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Jeff Weill, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00895-SCT

Jelani Miles a/k/a Jelani N. Miles v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-1545; Ruling Date: 04/10/2019; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00022-SCT

J.D., by and through her Natural Mother and Next Friend, Jileta Mingo v. McComb School District; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-062-PCT-PCS; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Appellee McComb School District is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ. To Grant: Griffis, J. Order entered 9/9/22.

EN BANC

2021-EC-00563-SCT

David Simmons v. Town of Goodman, Mississippi, Dexter Howard, Jr., Keandria Thompson and Edward Pierce, Jr., In their Official Capacities as Municipal Election Commissioners of the Town of Goodman, Mississippi; Holmes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0091; Ruling Date: 05/17/2021; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.

EN BANC

X 2021-CA-00875-SCT

Tuwanda Z. Williams v. John Williams, Jr.; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:19-cv-00420; Ruling Date: 07/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Clark, III; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Randolph, C.J., not participating.